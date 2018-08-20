BEAVER — A West Valley City man died Monday after falling out of the back of a Jeep and hitting his head, according to officials.

Nicholas J. Demas, 28, and another man were standing on a "homemade rack" on the back of the Jeep, which was traveling west on state Route 153 near Beaver when a strap attached to the roll cage of the vehicle broke, Utah Highway Patrol reported. Both fell from the vehicle, UHP said.

First responders performed CPR on Demas but he was pronounced dead at the scene, UHP said.

The other man survived.

Officials said the men had been bow hunting mule deer.