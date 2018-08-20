SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority has been ordered to reinstate and pay an estimated $300,000 to Michael Clara, who said he was fired because he was a whistleblower.

Clara, who worked for UTA for some 20 years mostly as a transit planner, said he raised concerns about several bus stops being built along 200 South shortly before the November 2015 vote on whether to raise taxes for transit.

"They said they had to put them in before Prop 1," Clara said, despite problems including using federal funds for stops he believed were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Voters in Salt Lake, Utah and Box Elder counties rejected the tax increase.

The order issued Aug. 13 by U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge Lee Romero, Jr., requires UTA to reinstate Clara to his former position and pay him back wages, as well as $10,000 in compensatory damages.

Clara, a former Salt Lake City School Board member, said he believes that adds up to some $300,000.

Now a community organizer for Crossroads Urban Center, Clare said he's not sure he wants to return to UTA, after being fired for "job abandonment" because he returned to work after a vacation later than originally scheduled.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the decision could be appealed.

"UTA is disappointed with the judge's decision, as it's UTA's position Mr. Clara was appropriately terminated for cause. UTA is currently reviewing the decision in its entirety and evaluating appeal options. UTA has no further comment at this time," Arky said.