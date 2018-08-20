SALT LAKE CITY — It was a busy day for the Utah Utes as they transitioned from camp to in-season mode.

“School started today which is a big change for our guys as far as the routine they’ve been in the last three weeks,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham, who noted that Monday’s practice went well and there was “absolutely no lack of attention or focus.”

The Utes are gearing up for their Aug. 30 season opener against Weber State. They closed out camp with a scrimmage Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“It was good. It was about the same model as what we did the week before as far as length and the situations that we covered,” Whittingham said. “We came out of it clean which was one of the No. 1 objectives — is to stay healthy.”

The camp finale, which was open to the MUSS but closed to media and the general public, didn’t feature a whole lot of live work for the ones. The second and third units did, however, did get plenty of work.

Whittingham said the Utes are still looking for “that eighth or ninth offensive lineman.” Junior guard Johnny Capra hasn’t been able to practice the past several weeks, which has put a different spin on things. Capra entered camp as a projected starter.

Overall, Whittingham estimated that the depth chart is 95 percent settled. He declined to say if Jack Tuttle or Jason Shelley won the No. 2 spot at quarterback, noting that a depth chart will likely be released Friday.

EXTRA POINTS: Whittingham said the battle at left guard between freshman Nick Ford and sophomore Orlando Umana will come down to consistency, who makes the fewest mental mistakes and physicality. Whittingham said right now they’re on “pretty equal footing” . . . The Utes were 28th in the season’s first Associated Press poll . . . BYU transfer Francis Bernard continues to be a fast learner according to Whittingham. The linebacker is getting reps with the travel squad.