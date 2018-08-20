'It's an outlet': Juvenile Justice program allows kids to compete in sports

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will beef up service for the University of Utah's first football game of the season on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Utes will take on the Weber State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Game tickets will be valid as UTA fare for the full day.

The agency said Monday it will put five special direct TRAX trains into service from Draper to Rice-Eccles Stadium before the game. In addition, the special direct trains and the Red Line trains will be four cars long.

Special direct buses will also travel between the Salt Lake Central Station and the stadium. The agency will also stage buses near the TRAX stations on 400 South to supplement train capacity to the stadium as needed.

Following the game, UTA will have extra four-car trains heading to Draper and Daybreak, and special direct buses from the stadium to the Salt Lake Central Station. Buses will be staged on University Street just north of South Campus Drive. There will also be special direct buses from the stadium to the Courthouse Station staged on University Street adjacent to the TRAX station at Rice-Eccles.