Utah Valley opens its 2018 home schedule at Clyde Field this week as the Wolverines host Weber State on Wednesday and UNLV on Saturday. Both matches are set to kick off at 7 p.m. MT.

The Wolverines open their home slate at Clyde Field this week where the team holds an all-time 71-34-10 record. UVU went 5-1-0 at home last season, including wins over Wyoming, Seattle U, New Mexico State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Grand Canyon. The Wolverines went 5-2-1 during the 2016 season and were unbeaten at home during the 2015 season with a 9-0-1 mark. UVU has consistently ranked in the top 40 nationally in home attendance.

UVU opened the 2018 season last week with a 3-0 loss at California and a 1-0 setback in overtime at Wyoming. Breanna McCarter leads the Wolverines in shots through two matches with four shots. Amber Tripp is second with three shots, while four other Wolverines each have two. Brooklyn Nielsenleads UVU in the box with nine saves.

The Wolverines hold an all-time 7-6-2 record in home openers. The Wolverines have won four-straight home openers dating back to a 2-1 win over Baylor on August 29, 2014. UVU has also won five of its last seven home openers.

Weber State enters Wednesday night's matchup at Utah Valley with a 0-1-0 record. The Wildcats dropped a 2-0 decision at home to Utah on Sunday night. WSU gave up goals to the Utes in the 15th and 81st minutes. The team recorded seven shots to Utah's 12. The Wildcats finished 10th in the Big Sky Conference last season with a 3-12-3 overall record and a 2-5-3 mark in league play. WSU was selected to finish eighth in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll. Forward Morgan Quarnberg returns for her senior season after leading the team in shots on goal (24), goals (nine) and points (18) last season.

Utah Valley and Weber State will meet on the pitch for the seventh time on Wednesday night with the Wildcats holding an all-time 5-1 lead in the series. UVU's lone win in the series dates back to the 2003 season as the Wolverines took a 1-0 victory in Ogden. UVU is 0-3 all-time against the Wildcats at home. Weber State took a 2-1 double overtime win the last time the two teams met on August 29, 2013.

UNLV opened the 2018 season with a pair of home wins last week. The Rebels defeated Illinois Chicago, 5-1, before downing Sacramento State, 2-1. Four different Rebels scored a goal last week with Kaila Brinkman, Robin Pollard and Caitlyn Kreutz each netting two. Kreutz was named Offensive MVP of the UNLV Invitational last week after recording nine shots, six shots on goal and two goals. Emberly Sevilla led UNLV in the box, playing 180 minutes with six saves and two goals allowed.

Utah Valley will take on UNLV for the seventh time in school history on Saturday night. UNLV holds a 4-2-0 advantage in the series. The two teams played last season in Las Vegas with the Rebels taking a 3-0 win. The Rebels have won two straight over the Wolverines. UVU's last win in the series was a 1-0 overtime victory in Orem on September 14, 2014 — the last time the two teams played at Clyde Field.

Wednesday's match against Weber State and Saturday's game against UNLV will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network. Brandon Crowe will be on the call along with former Wolverine Melanie Ostler.