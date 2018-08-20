Week 1 Preps of the Week

Football

Spencer Williams, Beaver (Sr.)

Beaver is known as a running school, but last Friday Spencer Williams might’ve changed that notion single-handedly.

The senior caught 14 passes for 172 yards in Beaver’s 21-14 victory over Canyon View.

Coach Jonathan Marshall believes the 14 receptions are a school record for the Beavers.

“Spencer is such a hard worker and is very coachable. He puts a lot of time into the offseason with camps and individual work and it shows. He is one of the best cornerbacks/wide receivers in 2A,” said Marshall. “I don't know if there has been a better performance by a receiver in the history of Beaver football.”

As a junior last year, Williams was primarily used on defense as he recorded five interceptions.

Girls Soccer

Kaitlyn Conley, Brighton (Sr.)

Brighton is off to a 4-0 start this season and the play of this senior forward is a huge region why.

She scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Pleasant Grove last week, and then the week prior she scored three goals in a win over Herriman and four goals in a win over Hillcrest.

“Kaitlyn is a special talent and a natural goal scorer. She works harder than any player and always pushes herself to become better. She has matured as a soccer player over the course of her high school career and has learned how to maximize her talents in a constructive way for the team,” said Brighton coach Brett Rosen.

Brighton’s coach said Conley always strives to help the team get better as well.

Volleyball

Bryton Bishop, Pleasant Grove (So.)

Just a sophomore, she came up big in leading Pleasant Grove to the title at the Skyline Tournament of Champions last weekend. It included a 24-26, 25-19, 15-5 win over Herriman in the championship game.

“She was consistent every match offensively along with her defense and serve receive reception,” said Pleasant Grove coach Allyce Jones.

Bishop was a defensive specialist last year but she’s stepped up into her new role as an outside hitter even though she is only 5-foot-6.

Girls Cross Country

Mimi Miyazawa, Mountain View (Sr.)

Opened the season with a bang as she dominated the Highland Invitational at Sugarhouse Park last Friday.

Miyazawa won with a time of 17:18.90, which was 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“She embodies all the qualities of a successful runner. She’s found a great balance between talent, a relentless work ethic and motivation that makes it so much fun to watch her run and compete,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss. “I think a lot of her success comes from how serious she is about her commitments. When she commits to something she will not only do everything she can to accomplish the commitment but, she’ll also do it really well.”

Strauss added that she’s very positive with her teammates and is always the first person to congratulate others.

Miyazawa finished eighth at last year’s state meet.

Boys Cross Country

Joey Nokes, Riverton (Sr.)

This senior opened the season with an impressive victory at the Highland Invitational at Sugarhouse Park on Friday.

Nokes edged a strong field to finish first at the meet with a time of 14:54, five seconds ahead of Skyline’s Thomas Boyden who finished second.

“Joey Nokes is a well-rounded individual who is not only an excellent athlete but a great student, coachable, easy to get along with and is the student body president at Riverton High School. I feel that one thing that makes him great is he genuinely enjoys challenges,” said Riverton coach Chase Englestead.

Nokes finished 10th at last year’s state meet but is one of the top contenders this season.

1A Baseball

McCoy Fitzgerald, Tintic (Sr.)

Had a very strong week last week to help lead Tintic to a pair of region victories.

At the plate he went 5 for 7 with a triple, three stolen bases, three runs scored and two RBI. On the mound, he pitched six innings with 12 strikeouts.

“McCoy's strength on the mound is his ability to keep hitters off balance by mixing up the speed and locations. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is excellent and his ERA is 1.647. When he is on the mound our chances of success are pretty good,” said coach Brian Ward.