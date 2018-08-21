The annual Speed Week just wound up on the Bonneville Salt Flats. For the first time in recent years, the salt surface was hard and smooth, and the times recorded by several of the fastest cars were all in the 440 to 470 mph range.

Class times for the special construction cars were all over 370 mph. The Vesco Turbinator out of Rockville, Utah, was that 470 mph car. The Strasburgs from Lindon, Utah, set a class record over 370 mph. The competition for the fastest piston engine car was a 440-plus mph battle. What was reported in the Salt Lake media? Only the incorrect "serious injury" of Jack Rogers, who was back in Wendover that evening after his car flipped at speed then slid for some distance on its top. The required interior roll cage held and the hospital visit was precautionary.

It makes me recall the 1947 front-page banner headline in the Deseret News of John Cobb's 403 mph run and wish for some real, accurate reporting of the fastest auto racing week in Utah history. I can't wait for the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association coming up on Sept. 15-18 to see what speeds cooler temperatures can bring on the salt.

Wester Potter

Salt Lake City