SALT LAKE CITY — Utah husband and wife Tyce Nielsen and Mary Wolfe-Nielsen’s aerial trapeze act, known as Duo Transcend, is one of the 36 competing in the “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinal live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as they vie to win $1 million and headline a show in Las Vegas.

They are also looking for redemption to successfully do a trick that she fell on during the auditions and was able to walk away from.

The couple also tweeted: “Redemption! We want to catch the blindfold trick that we fell doing!”

The couple tweeted that they’ve been in Los Angeles getting ready for Tuesday's e live show.

In LA getting ready for the live round of @AGT this Tuesday!!!!! So excited and blessed to be here! Please download the America’s got talent app or go to https://t.co/mI0rxEB8NC to vote! You can vote up to 10 times #agt #nbc #agt13 #duotranscend #gym #train pic.twitter.com/4sNlcXNRKP — tyce nielsen and mary wolfe (@duotranscend) August 17, 2018

‏During this round of the live shows, 12 acts will be narrowed based on votes by calling, through the show’s app, and online at nbc.com. The acts perform Tuesday and the results are announced Wednesday. During the Wednesday show, there is a Dunkin’ Save for an act in jeopardy.

The couple did flips, spins, swings and balancing holds from a swing-like apparatus during their auditions. They had a fall during the second round of auditions.

Nielsen has a degenerative eye condition where the cornea changes shape and deteriorates. He said in the audition that he is awaiting surgery for it.

He said during the audition that they rely on their connection and feel for him to catch her.

“This is hard enough when you can see,” judge Simon Cowell said.

The couple has a 2-year-old son and having to travel to perform means they leave him while they are on the road, said Wolfe-Nielsen with emotion in her voice. Having a show in Las Vegas would allow their family to be together, she said.

In the initial audition, they needed a yes from at least three of the four judges, including Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Cowell, to move to the next round. They received three of four votes, with Mel B voting no.

In the second round, called the Judge Cuts, 18 acts were invited to perform in an episode and seven were picked by the judges to go to the live shows.

During the Judge Cuts, they were doing a trick where he was blindfolded and she fell to a safety net. She was able to get back up.

When they asked to try it again, the judges told them not to, including Mel B, Cowell and guest judge comedian Ken Jeong.

“I don’t think there has been a singer on our competitions who has been note perfect. It still doesn’t make them not amazing. It’s makes them human," Cowell said.

"And the consequences of this are worse are slightly worse than falling off-key … Cowell said. “And the fact that you are nearly blind, makes this incredible."

All of the judges praised their act.

“Everything about this — the music, the suspense, the fire — Just incredible,” said Mel B.

They were one of the seven acts that moved to the next round.

“Wanted to thank everyone for the support we’ve been getting after our latest @AGT audition aired. We took a chance on a new trick that didn’t go as planned, but we want people to know that you can’t give up when you fall, keep going until you reach your goals,” the couple tweeted.

The couple has been in Andorra, a European country between Spain and France, performing with Cirque Du Soleil, according to their Twitter posts.

The quarterfinal acts perform on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and the results on 7 p.m. Wednesday.