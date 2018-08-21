I have been sadly watching the size of the daily newspapers gradually shrinking. I know that most of that is the result of competition with the digital world, and a publisher has to figure out what to cut out in such a way that enough people are willing to pay the increased costs for the smaller papers, and that the paper still makes a profit, or at least breaks even.

The reality is that no matter what is cut, some subscribers will cancel their subscriptions, so it has to be hard to decide what to cut.

I am one of those people who enjoy reading letters to the editor. Yes, I also enjoy reading some of the longer articles by professionals, and the occasional long article by a local person. But I read those longer pieces after I read the little letters. I am concerned that the Deseret News now prints only one or two letters in an issue, sometimes none, and I was shocked that there were no regular letters in the Sunday Deseret News.

It can’t be because there were too few qualified submissions, as the news typically publishes only one letter per writer in a month. Yes, I know that the papers can’t please everyone, and maybe they have already done some kind of poll to see what readers like most, and what they would hate most to lose.

It has to very hard to compete with the internet. But in some ways our daily newspapers are superior to the internet. I hope the papers survive for years to come.

Fred Ash

Sandy