SALT LAKE CITY — Definitely don’t call it a comeback.

Kevin Spacey’s career didn’t take any turn for the better over the weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the disgraced actor’s new film “Billionaire Boys Club” earned a career box office low for Spacey, after it first premiered on video on demand.

The film opened Friday night to eight theaters across the U.S. and earned a low $126 on Friday and $162 on Saturday for a grand total of $287 in two days.

The film, which first debuted on premium VOD last month, ended up earning about $425 for the entire weekend, THR reported.

So let’s do some math — the film earned $53 per location over the weekend. If the average ticket price is $9.27, that means fewer than six people per theater saw the film.

“And it's by far the worst showing of Spacey's career. Titles that debut first on VOD aren't generally big draws at the box office, but ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ is faring particularly poorly,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey faced allegations of sexual assault or misconduct back in October 2017. Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey invited him to a party in 1986 when he was 14. Spacey, who was 26 at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted him that night.

Spacey tweeted an apology to Rapp. More accusers came forward after Spacey’s apology.

Spacey was originally set to star in “All The Money in the World,” but the film reshot some scenes with Christopher Plummer taking over the role.

Spacey was then removed from his role on “House of Cards.”

Vertical Entertainment, which distributes “Billionaire Boys Club,” defended its decision to release the film back in June.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person's behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago — do not tarnish the release,” the company said in a statement to TheWrap. “We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theatres, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences."