SALT LAKE CITY — Three Weber County men face criminal charges related to the fentanyl overdose death of a 22-year-old man in March.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Adam Patrick Hemmelgarn, 37, of Hooper; Tyrell Jabbar Perry, 20, of Roy; and Christian Scott Jimerson, 19, of West Haven, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

All three are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically the synthetic opioid cyclopropyl fentanyl, resulting in the overdose death of an individual.

Jaydon Rogers was found unresponsive in his West Haven home on March 12 and died in a hospital two days later, federal authorities said. The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to provide further details about the circumstances of his death.

Rogers was a state wrestling champion at Fremont High School in 2014 and earned junior college All-America honors at Western Wyoming Community College, according to an online obituary. He had been an assistant wrestling coach at Fremont High since returning home from college.

Hemmelgarn is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime. Agents seized three rifles, two shotguns and a handgun, according to the indictment. Hemmelgarn spent 10 months in federal prison in 2011 for selling firearms without a license.

Authorities took Hemmelgarn into custody last week. He is being held in the Weber County Jail. He pleaded not guilty in an initial court appearance last Friday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Perry and Jimerson will be issued summonses to appear in court, according to prosecutors.

The three men could be sentenced to up to life in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory term if convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death. Hemmelgarn faces another potential 15 years on the gun charges.