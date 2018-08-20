SALT LAKE CITY — Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond just collaborated on a new jingle for Chef Boyardee.

(There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.)

Osmond and Yachty collaborated on a new jingle for a Chef Boyardee campaign to celebrate the food’s 90th anniversary.

The song, called “Start The Par-Dee,” is a silly tune that is full of marketing puns for the Italian food.

“Call up Chef Boyardee, he so ambitious/ I need that beef ravioli oli-oli-oli-oli/ Thank goodness, Chef Boyardee,” Yachty raps.

Osmond chimes in, “All the younger and in-between, see that we all agree. We like tomatoes, more beef and cheese. Thank goodness for Chef Boyardee.”

He then raps, “My name is Donny O/And you know, I love my ravi-os/I’m gonna let you know/ Sauce it up, sauce it up, here we go/Give me more cheese, life is a breeze.”

Osmond and Yachty dance around a kitchen together as they perform their collaboration.

Havas Creative chief creative officer Jason Peterson told Billboard the campaign hopes to reach people of all ages.

“This work pays tribute to the past and the future of the classic Chef Boyardee brand. We gave every audience, from baby boomers to millennials, something that they could relate to, formed an idea around it and released it in a modern way by doing a full-length music video,” he said.