MIDWAY — The 2018 Solider Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival will take place over the Labor Day weekend.

The annual event, which runs Friday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 3, tests the herding skills of some of the world’s most highly trained border collies and their handlers. Working up to 400 yards from their handlers, the dogs must gather wild range Rocky Mountain ewes, bring them down the mountainside along a preset course and through free-standing gates. All the while the sheep have other ideas about how things ought to progress.

It ends in front of the stands where the dog must separate certain sheep from others and then place the sheep in a small pen. The work is judged for quality and care of the sheep and must be completed in 13 minutes.

The international competition has drawn competitors from 18 countries to date. Additionally the festival features splash dogs dock jumping, agilility dogs, flyball dogs, police K-9 demonstrations, an animal show, dog training demonstrations, arts and crafts, kids activities and international foods.

Gates open at 7:15 a.m. daily. Tickets that are purchased online are $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $6 for youths on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. Tickets for Sept. 3 are $14 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $7 for youths. A family pass, which includes admission for two adults and four youths, is $45 all four days.

Tickets on Aug. 31 are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $9 for youths if purchased at the gate. Tickets for Sept. 1 and 2 are $14 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $9 for youths. Tickets for Sept. 3 are $17 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for youths. A family pass is $50 for all four days.

For a complete schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, log on to soldierhollowclassic.com.