BOUNTIFUL — The city’s annual fall cleanup has been scheduled for Oct. 8-12.

During that week, crews will remove trash and refuse that has been properly bundled, bagged or boxed in addition to the regular trash pick up.

Limbs and trees must be cut in 5-foot lengths, bundled and tied with twine. Each bundle, bag or box must not exceed 50 pounds.

Residents are asked to separate metal items from other debris, as recycling crews will pick up those items. Concrete and construction materials will not be picked,

Residents should place all items, including old furniture or appliances, on the drive approach or park strip before 7 a.m. on their regular garbage day.

In addition, the Bountiful landfill will not charge residents a fee Oct. 8-20. Landfill fees will still be in place for concrete and construction materials. The landfill does not accept hazardous materials, propane tanks or tires.