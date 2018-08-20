OREM — Police have arrested a Mountain View High School student who they say posted an Instagram video of herself loading a gun, pointing it at a camera and saying, "You ready for your first and last day of school?"

A concerned parent tipped off officers about 9 p.m. on Sunday, the night before the first day of school, said Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez. Less than two hours later, the teen was being held in a detention center, he added.

The video shows the girl loading an empty magazine and then pulling the trigger, Martinez said.

"A threat doesn't get any more real than that," he added.

The student told investigators she was making a joke, but officers said that they consider the post a threat because the gun was real. The girl's parents told police the weapon belongs to her mother, Martinez said.

The teen was being held for investigation of charges of terrorism, disorderly conduct and possession of a handgun by a minor.

"We applaud the courage of those kids who saw her post and talked to their parents, who in turn talked to us," Orem police said in a Facebook post.