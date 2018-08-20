SAY MY NAME

Confusion reigns in Cleveland over the pronunciation of Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s name.

A team spokesman said the official pronunciation is TUH-rod, but Taylor’s father said it’s TY-rod. One teammate argued Tuh-ROD. Others simply say Ty.

Here in Utah, Rock On is shaking his head.

If they think that's bad, try figuring out how to properly pronunciate Krystkowiak.

Charles Dharapak Former NFL running back Merril Hoge testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on legal issues relating to football head injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

OPEN ENROLLMENT

Things got weird for BYU last week when the father of football player Beau Hoge ripped into the coaching staff for moving his son from quarterback to running back.

Merril Hoge, the former ESPN personality, called assistant head coach Ed Lamb “a weasel” and termed the situation “bizarre” and “smelly” in an interview with "BYU Sports Nation."

In a related story, sources say the Crimson Club is offering Hoge a free lifetime membership.

A TOTAL WHIFF

Speaking of smelly, officials in West Valley City recently urged residents to help find the source of a foul scent troubling the city.

They told residents, “If you smell something, say something.”

No truth to the rumor it has been traced to BYU’s 2017 football season.

Craig Mitchelldyer Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center and center Rudy Gobert, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

STAY IN YOUR LANE

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert clearly enjoy their friendship. That was obvious in a recent Twitter exchange.

Mitchell: “In order to appreciate the sun, you first have to go through the rain.”

Gobert: “Donovan, you can’t mix basketball and philosophy, please stick to being an athlete.”

MELO-ING OUT

Headline in The Onion: “Carmelo Thinking He Would Be Good Fit On Team With GM Who Hasn’t Been Paying Attention Last Few Years.”

FAR (OUT) LEFT

Last Monday was National Left-handers Day.

To which Bill “Spaceman” Lee allegedly responded, “When will people finally understand that lefties are just like everyone else?”

Charles Krupa New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ANCIENT OF DAYS

The Boston Globe says Tom Brady’s contract could allow him to play through the 2019 season.

Apparently there was a lot of legalese in the document, including something about playing “to the age of a tree.”

MAMBA MONEY

Kobe Bryant’s $6 million investment in a new sports drink 4½ years ago has now ballooned in value to $200 million.

That’s smart investing.

Or as Kobe likes to call it, padding your stats.

THE FAST TRACK

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on a proposed electric train tunnel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium that would shorten the trip from an hour to just four minutes: “It’s believed to be the first speed-up proposal in MLB history that might actually work.”