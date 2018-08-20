SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series “Star Wars Resistance.”

The show will center around the young and chippy Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, who will join the Resistance as a young pilot to spy on the First Order. It will take place between the two Star Wars films “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

The trailer included Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, who were voiced by their original actors, Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie.

Oh, yeah, and BB-8 makes a few appearances.

Watch the trailer below.

The show debuts Oct. 7 on the Disney Channel. It will also air on DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.

Star Wars cartoon veteran Dave Filoni will lead the project. He previously worked on both “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

Lucasfilm announced the new show back in April, which I wrote about at the time of the announcement.

“The idea for ‘Star Wars Resistance’ came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni said in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”