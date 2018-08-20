SALT LAKE CITY — The A. Ray Olpin University Union at the University of Utah has unveiled a Mamava lactation suite to support breastfeeding mothers.

The Mamava nursing room can be found on the second floor, across the hall from the Office of Orientation and Transformation. The room will be available to the U. community whenever the union is open.

The Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow.

“We first saw a Mamava when touring another university and instantly knew it would be the perfect solution to having a clean, private space in a building that has significant space constraints,” Branden Dalley, senior associate director of operations and director of development at the union, said in a statement. “We have heard nothing but positive feedback about Mamava and couldn’t be happier.”

According to its website, Mamava, based in Burlington, Vermont, is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding by making it easier for more women to achieve their breastfeeding goals.