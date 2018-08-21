PointImages via Adobe Stock
The 2018 Salt Lake City Walk for Apraxia will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Liberty Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Childhood apraxia of speech is a little-known neurological speech disorder in children that makes it difficult or impossible for children to accurately produce sounds, syllables and words despite having a good understanding of language. It affects roughly 1 in 1,000 children.

The walk is held across the country as a means to heighten awareness and funding in the hopes that all children with apraxia may have access to the support they need to find their voices.

Registration is $20 fee for adults, $15 for students 18 and older, and $10 for children

For more information, log on to community.apraxia-kids.org/saltlakecitywalk.

