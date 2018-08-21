SALT LAKE CITY — The 2018 Salt Lake City Walk for Apraxia will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Liberty Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Childhood apraxia of speech is a little-known neurological speech disorder in children that makes it difficult or impossible for children to accurately produce sounds, syllables and words despite having a good understanding of language. It affects roughly 1 in 1,000 children.

The walk is held across the country as a means to heighten awareness and funding in the hopes that all children with apraxia may have access to the support they need to find their voices.

Registration is $20 fee for adults, $15 for students 18 and older, and $10 for children

For more information, log on to community.apraxia-kids.org/saltlakecitywalk.