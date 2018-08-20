SALT LAKE CITY — The Redevelopment Agency and the Arts Council have announced the names of 15 artists commissioned for the Granary District Mural Grant Program.

The artists were chosen through a competitive call for artists process to create large-scale artwork on the exterior of privately owned buildings in the RDA’s Granary District Project Area, which is roughly between I-15 and 300 West, and 600 South and 1000 South.

The artists are: Ruel Brown; Trent Call, Michael Murdock and Gailon Justus; Jacqueline Thy Graves and George Thompson; Jann Haworth; Cara Jean; Evan Jed Memmott; Jacob Nielsen; Jared Norby and Laurie Bray; Josh Scheuerman; Nick Sokoloff; and Joseph Toney.

The 11 murals funded by the program will be completed by mid-September, with a public celebration and tour event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29 ,at Atmosphere Studios, 336 W. 700 South.

The artists and artist teams were granted a total of $147,060 of RDA funds, and will be adding more than 6,200 square feet of mural art to the Granary District, making it the most mural-dense area of Salt Lake City

The Sept. 29 event will begin at 5 p.m. with brief comments from Mayor Jackie Biskupski and City Council member Derek Kitchen, who represents the Granary area and also leads the RDA board of directors. A representative of the community business organization Granary District Alliance will also speak. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., attendees will participate in walking and biking tours of the murals throughout the neighborhood, where artists will be on-hand to discuss the inspiration and artistic process for their works. Additionally, the RDA is partnering with the Business Development Division to highlight neighborhood businesses.

“The mural program is a direct response to the growing arts and cultural community in this RDA project area,” Kitchen said in a statement. “When local artists and businesses approached me about this idea, I knew the RDA was the perfect partner. By funding these murals, the RDA is simultaneously fostering engagement with the community while achieving one of its overarching redevelopment goals, which is to promote the unique character and identity of the Granary District neighborhood."