SALT LAKE CITY — It's back to school this week for most Wasatch Front public schools.

Classes in Salt Lake, Granite, Murray and Alpine districts are getting underway Monday and Canyons, Davis and Jordan are set to start on Wednesday, although some Jordan students in year-round school returned to the classroom in late July.

More than 650,000 students will attend public schools this fall, which also includes a growing number of public charter schools, according to Utah State Board of Education data.

A total of 652,348 students were enrolled in Utah public school last year. This year's enrollment will be determined after the traditional Oct. 1 headcount, but projections suggest declines in some urban and rural districts with an increased enrollment overall.

A tweet from Granite School District urged parents to "be patient and be kind in our drop-off zones and always utilize marked crosswalks."

Salt Lake City School District's welcoming message by Superintendent Lexi Cunningham largely focused on school safety, noting every school employee — from food service workers to administrators — has undergone safety training.

"Starting this year, every elementary school and middle school in Salt Lake City School District will feature a security camera/doorbell at the front of each school," Cunningham wrote.

"If a parent or anyone else wants to come into the building during the school day, they’ll have to ring the doorbell and be buzzed in by the front office."

One in 5 Utahns is a public school student when compared to census figures that place the state's population at 3 million-plus. These figures do not include school-age children who attend private schools or are home-schooled.

Last school year, 75,567 students attended 113 public charter schools in Utah, but numbers of both are expected to increase as more charter schools open their doors this fall and more families elect to attend them.

Last year, public charter school enrollment climbed 5 percent on top of a near-6 percent gain the previous year.

