SALT LAKE CITY — Just when you think robots haven’t taken over our lives, someone casts a robot as a lead in a movie.

Deadline reported Thursday that “American History X” director Tony Kaye has cast an artificial intelligence actor for his next film, called “2nd Born.”

Kaye will cast a real robot that will be trained on different acting methods, techniques and habits. The robot will replace computer-generated effects, as we’ve seen in older movies about the robots.

Kaye’s ultimate goal is for the robot to be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild.

The film is a sequel to “1st Born,” which was an indie comedy starring Val Kilmer, William Baldwin and Greg Grunberg. The story centered around a pregnancy that led an extended family from different backgrounds to come together and celebrate the baby’s life, according to The Guardian.

Several of those actors will return for the sequel.

Kaye said in an interview with The Drum he doesn’t want to produce anything that will ignite controversy.

“I don’t want any more confrontations,” he said “I’m not looking for any more fights. I’m not looking to win. I’m just looking to be a part of the process and to work. I don’t consider that to be a defeatist attitude. I consider that to be a very realistic and practical methodology, to get better. And every now and again I’m going to find that pocket of work where it just gels. The time that the work gets really good is when the stars line up.”