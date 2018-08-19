SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man Saturday after they say he held his phone under a dressing room door where a 12-year-old girl was changing in a Salt Lake store.

Jorge Leon-Alfaro, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of voyeurism against a child under the age of 14.

"From all indications, it sounded like an attempt to film up into that dressing room from an adjacent one," said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking.

The girl's mother and an employee at the Rue 21 store, 1140 Brickyard Road, told officers they saw the man hold his phone under the stall door about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to jail report.

An online video that appears to be taken by the girl's mother outside the store shows a man sitting down in the parking lot. A woman's voice can be heard saying, "Here's what a predator looks like" as the man looks at the ground and several people stand near him.

Wilking said footage taken by possible witnesses can help investigators, but the most important thing to do is to call police as soon as possible. He said he didn't know if police recovered any pictures or video that were taken using the phone.

— Annie Knox