Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner had a good first game in his NFL debut.

One week after missing the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason opener with a chest injury, Warner played 34 defensive snaps and six on special teams in the 49ers’ 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Warner, a third-round selection by San Francisco in this year’s NFL draft, first entered the game in the second quarter and tied for the team lead with five tackles, including three solo stops.

He also recovered a fumble during the third quarter at the Houston 28-yard line after teammate D.J. Jones knocked the ball loose from the Texans’ Lavon Coleman. That led to a 49ers field goal four plays later.

Other performances of note from Utah ties included:

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Hill made his first preseason start as a pro Friday for the New Orleans Saints, but it was a rough night for the former Cougar as he turned the ball over four times while playing the first half in a 20-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hill quarterbacked six first-half drives, with two ending in interceptions and two others ending when he lost a fumble. The other two possessions resulted in a field goal and a three-and-out. Hill also had a third fumble that he recovered.

He finished the first half completing 11 of 15 passes for 68 yards — 55 of those passing yards came on the final possession of the half before he lost a fumble while being sacked — to go with three carries for 43 yards on 31 offensive snaps. All 43 rushing yards came on one carry, which set up the Saints’ first points, a field goal.

"I've got to be better. It was frustrating tonight. It's tough to win a football game when you have four turnovers," Hill said postgame, according to the team's website. "I thought there were some good things, but it is hard to attack when you have four turnovers."

James Cowser, LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Cowser intercepted a pass for the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter of the team’s 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, setting up the Raiders’ final score of the game.

With 11:58 to play in the game, Cowser sat back in pass coverage and picked off Rams quarterback Brandon Allen at the Los Angeles 36-yard line, then returned the interception to the Rams’ 21.

Four plays later, Oakland scored on a touchdown pass to make the score 16-15 after a failed two-point conversion by the Raiders.

“Cowser’s bread and butter has been rushing the passer, but his interception Saturday demonstrated his ability to drop in coverage, and it showed he’s added another layer to his game over the years,” Raiders digital media producer Kyle Martin wrote.

Cowser also had three tackles, two on special teams and a solo stop, as well as a pass deflection while playing 19 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Here’s a look at how other NFL locals performed in the second week of NFL preseason action:

PATRIOTS 37, EAGLES 20

New England

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: Did not play.

Did not play. Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle and a pass deflection on 29 defensive snaps.

Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle and a pass deflection on 29 defensive snaps. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had a 13-yard sack on a third-and-10 play in the first half while playing 35 defensive snaps. He finished with three tackles, including a 6-yard tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had a solo tackle on 22 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

PACKERS 51, STEELERS 34

Green Bay

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had an assisted tackle on 32 defensive snaps, second-most on the teams, and 22 special teams snaps.

Had an assisted tackle on 32 defensive snaps, second-most on the teams, and 22 special teams snaps. Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a half-sack for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play and a quarterback hurry on 17 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Had a half-sack for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play and a quarterback hurry on 17 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams. Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had two carries for 2 yards and a reception for 6 yards before leaving with an ankle injury. He played 17 offensive snaps.

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Had an assisted tackle on 25 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

REDSKINS 15, JETS 13

Washington

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had a team-high seven receptions for 47 yards and five carries for 6 yards as well as an assisted tackle after a Washington turnover while playing 35 offensive snaps, most among Redskins running backs, and three on special teams.

Had a team-high seven receptions for 47 yards and five carries for 6 yards as well as an assisted tackle after a Washington turnover while playing 35 offensive snaps, most among Redskins running backs, and three on special teams. Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played 39 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played 39 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards for a QB rating of 91.0 while playing 10 offensive snaps on his only drive of the night.

Started at quarterback and completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards for a QB rating of 91.0 while playing 10 offensive snaps on his only drive of the night. Fish Smithson, FS, Highland High: Had two tackles, including a solo stop, on 18 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Had two tackles, including a solo stop, on 18 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had four tackles, including two solo stops, and a tackle for loss on 17 defensive snaps.

New York

Jonah Trinnaman, WR, BYU, Snow College and American Fork High: Did not play.

CHIEFS 28, FALCONS 14

Kansas City

Algernon Brown, FB, BYU and Skyline High: Played six offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played six offensive snaps and one on special teams. Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played a team-high 46 offensive snaps.

Played a team-high 46 offensive snaps. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Had one reception for 2 yards on 16 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Had one reception for 2 yards on 16 offensive snaps and four on special teams. Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Did not play.

Did not play. Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Rushed for a team-high 23 yards on eight carries and had four receptions for 27 yards, one punt return for 0 yards and one kickoff return for 24 yards while playing 23 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Atlanta

Colby Pearson, WR, BYU: Played three offensive snaps and was targeted on a pass once.

Played three offensive snaps and was targeted on a pass once. Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and played 10 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Started at defensive end and played 10 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Salesi Uhatafe, OG, Utah: Played nine offensive snaps and one on special teams.

GIANTS 30, LIONS 17

New York

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State: Had one reception for 0 yards, two punt returns for 16 yards and one kickoff return for 14 yards while playing 26 offensive snaps, most among Giants wide receivers, and seven on special teams. He fumbled twice on special teams, recovering one of his fumbles while the other was recovered by a teammate.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had two solo tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at defensive end and had two solo tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 21 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Had two solo tackles while playing 21 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing a team-high 37 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

PANTHERS 27, DOLPHINS 20

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Came on as a reserve.

Came on as a reserve. Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Led the team with five tackles, including two solo stops and a special teams tackle, and also had a quarterback hurry while playing 24 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Miami

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Played 35 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Played 35 offensive snaps and four on special teams. Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Had a kickoff return for 32 yards while playing 14 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Had a kickoff return for 32 yards while playing 14 defensive snaps and two on special teams. John Denney, LS, BYU: Played four special teams snaps.

BILLS 19, BROWNS 17

Buffalo

Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah: Returned two punts for 31 yards, including a 29-yard return, while playing 14 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Returned two punts for 31 yards, including a 29-yard return, while playing 14 offensive snaps and five on special teams. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had two solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 25 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Had two solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 25 defensive snaps and four on special teams. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 19 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at defensive tackle and played 19 defensive snaps and one on special teams. De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU: Played 33 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Cleveland

Micah Hannemann, DB, BYU and Lone Peak High: Had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 21 defensive snaps and two on special teams. He was waived by the team Saturday.

Had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 21 defensive snaps and two on special teams. He was waived by the team Saturday. Nate Orchard, OLB/DL, Utah and Highland High: Had three tackles, including a solo stop and two third-down tackles that prevented a first down, while playing 42 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

CARDINALS 20, SAINTS 15

Arizona

Pasoni Tasini, DT, Utah: Played 21 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Played 21 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State: Had one reception for 4 yards to convert a third down while playing 15 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

New Orleans

Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 14 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

JAGUARS 14, VIKINGS 10

Jacksonville

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah and Syracuse High: Had a pass deflection while playing 37 defensive snaps, the most among Jaguars defensive ends, and six on special teams.

Had a pass deflection while playing 37 defensive snaps, the most among Jaguars defensive ends, and six on special teams. Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had four tackles, including two solo stops and a tackle for loss, while playing 20 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Minnesota

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High: Had two tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 12 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

RAMS 19, RAIDERS 15

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Had three tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 24 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Had three tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 24 defensive snaps and five on special teams. McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State and Lone Peak High: Had two solo tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Had two solo tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps and one on special teams. JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Had three punt returns for 25 yards and two kickoff returns for 47 yards while playing nine offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Had three punt returns for 25 yards and two kickoff returns for 47 yards while playing nine offensive snaps and eight on special teams. Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah: Had one reception for 8 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Oakland

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: Had four tackles, including three solo stops, a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, while playing 39 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Had four tackles, including three solo stops, a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, while playing 39 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams. Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Did not play.

Did not play. Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 15 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

BENGALS 21, COWBOYS 13

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and tied for the team lead with six tackles, including four solo stops. He also had a sack when Dallas was inside the Cincinnati red zone and made a stop on a third-down play while playing 29 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Dallas

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High: Had a solo tackle and a pass deflection while playing 10 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Had a solo tackle and a pass deflection while playing 10 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Tied for the team lead with four receptions for 18 yards while playing 37 offensive snaps, the most among Cowboys tight ends, and 10 on special teams.

TEXANS 16, 49ERS 13

Houston

Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah: Had two solo tackles, including one for a stop on a third-down play, while playing 27 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

San Francisco

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Played eight defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Played eight defensive snaps and 17 on special teams. Joe Williams, RB, Utah: Had eight carries for 18 yards and two receptions for 14 yards on 17 offensive snaps and four on special teams. He also bobbled a pass intended for him that was intercepted by Houston.

BUCCANEERS 30, TITANS 14

Tampa Bay

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, DE, Utah and East High: Did not play. He was waived with an injury designation by the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Tennessee

Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards for a QB rating of 79.9. He entered the game in the fourth quarter and led three drives, none of which resulted in points, while playing 24 offensive snaps.

Completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards for a QB rating of 79.9. He entered the game in the fourth quarter and led three drives, none of which resulted in points, while playing 24 offensive snaps. LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had four solo tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Had four solo tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Played 19 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played 19 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Jason Thompson, S, Utah: Had an assisted tackle while playing seven defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

BEARS 24, BRONCOS 23

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Made two solo tackles on 30 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Made two solo tackles on 30 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played eight special teams snaps.

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played 32 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played 32 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Started at running back and had four carries for 17 yards and one reception for 10 yards on 12 offensive snaps.

Started at running back and had four carries for 17 yards and one reception for 10 yards on 12 offensive snaps. J.J. Dielman, OG, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU: Had one reception for 14 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had one reception for 14 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps and six on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had one reception for 27 yards while playing 20 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Had one reception for 27 yards while playing 20 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. Jeremiah Poutasi, OT, Utah: Played 41 offensive snaps, tied for second on the team, and one on special teams.

CHARGERS 24, SEAHAWKS 14

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and was second on the team with four tackles, all solo, while playing 35 defensive snaps, most among Chargers cornerbacks, and four on special teams.

Started at cornerback and was second on the team with four tackles, all solo, while playing 35 defensive snaps, most among Chargers cornerbacks, and four on special teams. Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Played 23 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Had three tackles, including a special teams tackle, while playing 20 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had three tackles, including a special teams tackle, while playing 20 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Ricky Ali’ifua, DE, Utah State: Played eight defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Played eight defensive snaps and one on special teams. Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had four tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 27 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

NOTE: There is one more game in Week 2 of the preseason between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The game will include five locals, including three for Baltimore in Bronson Kaufusi (DE, BYU and Timpview High), Kai Nacua (S, BYU) and Eric Weddle (S, Utah) and two for Indianapolis in Tomasi Laulile (DT, BYU) and Robert Turbin (RB, Utah State).