MAGNA — Troopers are seeking the public's help in identifying either a man or boy who died after apparently falling from an overpass and being struck by several vehicles near the Great Saltair.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol received several calls reporting a body on westbound I-80 at the state Route 202 overpass. Troopers determined the victim was struck several times in the right lane, including by a semitrailer that returned to the scene.

None of the other cars believed to be involved have been identified.

It was not immediately clear whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.

"Investigators believe the male may have been on the overpass, on SR-202, then for some unknown reason fell from the overpass onto I-80, where he was hit," the UHP said in a statement.

"The male did not have any identification on him and he was not with anyone who could identify him."

Investigators are asking those who might have seen anything or who know the identity of the victim to call dispatch at 801-887-3800.