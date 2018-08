Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

A home-run derby broke out at Lindquist Field as the Ogden Raptors beat the Butte Copper Kings 27-15.

Butte committed nine errors. The game lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes. Ten pitchers saw action in a game with 35 hits.

Ogden hitting coach Carlos Ponce was part of a 1983 Texas League game where El Paso beat Borino 35-20.