HOUSTON — Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak didn’t start Saturday’s match.

But he did finish it.

Rusnak became the first player in Major League Soccer history to score both a stoppage-time tying goal and a stoppage-time winning goal in the same match. His penalty strike in the 100th minute gave RSL a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium.

“This game should have been over at halftime, we shouldn’t have to battle into the 96th minute,” Rusnak told the RSL broadcast team after the game. “At the end of the day it wasn’t about who scored, it was about the three points.”

Those three points vaulted RSL from seventh place in the Western Conference to fourth, just one point behind third-place Los Angles FC.

The comeback started with RSL trailing 1-0 in the 93rd minute. Rusnak, the 24-year-old Slovakian national team player, eluded four Dynamo defenders at the top of the box and drove a left-footed shot into the right post. The ball ricocheted across the face of goal and nestled into the side of the net.

The game winner — a shot smashed into the right corner — came after Sebastian Saucedo earned a penalty in the 97th minute. He was fouled in what was likely the final attack of the match. The play was reviewed by the referee, but was upheld as Houston defender DaMarcus Beasley was shown to kick his leg out and catch Saucedo on the knee.

Bofo draws the PK! Albert is taking the shot. pic.twitter.com/VMGue7WqFE — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) August 19, 2018

Albert puts the pen away & that's it in Houston!



👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/SdSO4GPhWc — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) August 19, 2018

The historic performance came from a player who wasn't in the starting lineup. He was subbed into the game after starting midfielder Pablo Ruiz went down with an injury in the 41st minute. With RSL playing its third game in eight days, RSL coach Mike Petke rested usual starters captain Kyle Beckerman and Rusnak. With Real trailing 1-0, Petke sent in Rusnak.

The victory snapped a five-game winless streak on the road for RSL.

“I’m over the moon for these guys,” Mike Petke said after the game. “In the first half, we had five clear-cut chances on goal, there was no need panic, and we didn’t panic.

“Tonight we earned the bounces.”

The last-minute heroics wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the play of backup goalkeeper Andrew Putna. With Nick Rimando, Alex Horwath and Connor Sparrow all injured, Putna made his first career MLS start. He made two big saves, including stuffing Rornell Quioto after he had gotten behind the RSL defense in the second half.

“I’m sure he felt the wight of the world on him,” Petke said. “He handled it very well. We’re happy for him right now.”

Putna didn’t have much to do in the first half with RSL creating chance after chance. But either the shot was just missed or it was saved by Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis or blocked off the goal by Dynamo defender Alejandro Fuenmayor. For the game, RSL outshot the Dynamo 25 to 12, but it was Houston who had the lead for most of the game.

The goal was fortunate one as Oscar Bonick Garcia’s shot in the 36th minute was heavily deflected by RSL’s Nick Besler. Putna, who dived to his left, was helpless to stop the shot.

That made for a very unhappy Rusnak, who expressed his frustrations at halftime during the live broadcast.

“We need to take a breath in front of goal,” Rusnak said at halftime. “We should be five-nil up at this point of the game, and we’re losing one-nil. It’s happening over and over again on the road.”

RSL will test its ability on the road again on Aug. 25 against the Colorado Rapids.