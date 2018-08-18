MORGAN — More than 45,000 pounds of onions were burned to a crisp Saturday after a semitrailer tipped over and caught fire.

The fiery crash happened about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of the truck that was traveling east on I-84 near Morgan failed to make a curve and lost control, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper reported.

When the semitrailer rounded the curve, the onions shifted, causing the truck to tip over onto the median, Hopper said. As it rolled, the semi caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Some lanes of I-84 were temporarily closed while crews doused the flames and cleaned up the onions, Hopper said.

Neither the driver nor anyone else was injured, he said.