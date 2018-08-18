SALT LAKE CITY — When the Boston Globe issued its invitation for news organizations to stand together in common voice last week against verbal attacks on the media, it started a spirited conversation inside our newsroom.

Should we participate?

If we joined with hundreds of other newspapers, what would be the message we are sending? Are we simply one of a collective of media members who all think alike?

Should we not participate?

If we don't, it would also send a message. Does the Deseret News not consider media being called the enemy of the people worth a collective condemnation?

And whatever we did, there was a risk of the position being interpreted as simply an editorial attack on our president, Donald Trump, rather than a position against his words about the media.

For three days our editorial board — made up of Boyd Matheson, our opinion editor, myself, senior executives of the Deseret News and other seasoned journalists — sought the opinions of our staff and debated how to proceed.

Just what is the message the Deseret News wants to send?

To say we had mixed feelings is an understatement.

Here's what we considered:

1. The Deseret News is respected as an independent voice nationally and locally, offering a principled approach and perspective often unique in the media landscape. We want to provide leadership in this space.

2. Journalists don't want to be part of the story. They want to cover the story and here was the media making news, again, after some journalists have been so outspoken they've become the story. Do we want to support that?

3. Journalists and their news organizations have independent voices. Suggesting we speak with one voice, albeit with editorials independently written, could be misinterpreted and provide "proof of concept" for a president who speaks in sweeping generalities about the media. Why provide Twitter fodder to the commander-in-chief?

4. Journalists, particularly those who write columns and opinions that represent their news organizations, want to have a strong voice. Sitting on the sidelines appears counter to having a strong voice, which leans toward saying something.

5. We have already spent the past month opining about President Trump's declarations that the media is the enemy of the people. I personally have written two columns about the issue (each drawing mixed responses from the public), Boyd has written columns about these principles, and we have written house editorials on the issues. Since we have hardly been silent did we really want to engage this again?

So we did something unique. We focused on the principles that guide us, rather than the words that we believe can divide us.

We published the 45 words of the First Amendment which provides our nation clarity on the importance of free speech, of the right to gather, of the necessity of a free press and the value of religion and the right to worship freely. We then added a single word of our own:

Ditto.

We considered replacing ditto with the words, "Enough said." There was reason behind that as during the past month we have said plenty. Among the points pulled from our columns and editorials:

• "In America, saying the press is an enemy of the people is to attack the people themselves."

• "Attacks on the press weakens our understanding of why freedom of the press was included in the First Amendment."

• "Media literacy among the public is needed now more than ever. … Transparency in media is also needed now more than ever, and in greater proportions. And bias should be acknowledged."

• "The relationship between the current occupant of the White House and the press is one of contempt. And that is not good for the country. The president's contempt for media is well established and is reciprocated by many in the national media."

• "While presidents and the press aren’t likely to agree on what balanced, principled and fair reporting is, they should agree on the importance of the difficult dance they do together and the need for mutual respect."

So how was our approach received? Our readers noticed that we stood on principle and we were able to satisfy our desire to lead out on this principle.

Boyd, our opinion editor and head of strategic outreach, was asked to be on radio programs in 10 different markets to talk about our approach with Thursday's media action and the need to focus on principle and leave contempt behind. Those markets were in New York, Louisiana, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, California, Florida and Iowa.

He also appeared on a Fox News panel, telling a national television audience that the Deseret News wanted "to send the message that this is about the principle, this isn't about the president. The president doesn't own the First Amendment. The press doesn't own the First Amendment. The people own the First Amendment."

After making the decision to run the text of the First Amendment last week, our journalists made the observation that they just want to go to work and do the best job they can.

And to that we again say, ditto.