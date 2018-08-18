PROVO — Zahkai Brown has dominated the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open like no other golfer since he turned pro in 2012. Brown has taken home the $20,000 first prize the past two years, in 2016 as the winner and last year as the low pro. Before that, he has finished anywhere from seventh to 16th place for a total of 80 under par.

Brown is doing it again this year as he stands atop of the leaderboard at 12-under-par 132 after his second straight 66 Saturday at Riverside Country Club. He leads by one shot over a pair of Utahns, Centerville’s Garrett Fotu and Hurricane’s Dusty Fielding, going into Sunday’s final round.

Brown has no explanation for his superb play in Utah, other than he enjoys it and plays Riverside well since he played many times as a collegian at Colorado State. Although he hopes to be playing on the Web.com or PGA Tour in the next couple of years rather than in Utah, Brown said of the Utah Open, “I do love it. I really enjoy playing the Utah Open.”

The 26-year-old Fotu is a second cousin of PGA Tour star Tony Finau and began playing golf at a young age because of the example of Tony and his little brother Gipper, who were golf phenoms early on.

Fotu picked the game well and was a standout high school golfer at Lone Peak and qualified for the U.S. Amateur at age 16. He bounced around as a college golfer at Minnesota and BYU with a stint at a junior college in between, but he never found consistent success.

He turned pro in 2015 right before the Utah Open, where he made the cut and finished in 62nd place. Soon after, he soured on golf and didn’t play much for a couple of years as he worked in sales for his father-in-law.

Then, earlier this year, Fotu decided he wanted to get back into golf — he called it “divine intervention” and started playing seriously in the spring. He’s had a couple of 64s this summer and finished in fifth place at the Provo Open.

Fotu said he was aided by his putter “big-time” as he made birdies at 12, 13, 14, 17 and 18 on his initial nine holes. After making another birdie at No. 1 when he drove the green, he made his only bogey of the day at No. 2, then finished strong with birdies at 7 and 9, the latter when he hit his 8-iron to within two feet.

“I didn’t think I’d be in this position, but I’m glad I was was able to grind it out and play smart at the end,” Fotu said. “It’s kind of surreal; I’m especially humbled to be in this position.”

Fielding, who has a couple of top-five finishes in the Utah Open, started slow after his 64 on Friday and was 1-over-par at the turn. But he went 4-under on the back nine, including birdies on three of the last four holes.

Sam Saunders, a 26-year-old from Albuquerque, not to be confused with Sam Saunders the grandson of Arnold Palmer who is on the PGA Tour, stands fourth at 134. He had the lead at 13-under, but bogeyed the final three holes to fall back.

Three out-of-state golfers, Colorado’s Nick Mason, Arizona’a Blake Cannon and California’s Gregor Main, are tied for fifth at 135.

First-day leader Edward Olson fell back to a tie for eighth place after shooting a 1-over-par 74. Olson played decently with a three birdies but was hurt by a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 No. 12 hole.

Three Utah amateurs are tied with Olson at 136 -- BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen, University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson and senior Kirk Siddens.

OPEN NOTES: Bloomington CC pro Scott Brandt won the Senior Side Bar Purse with a 142 total and pocketed $750. … The cut came at even-par 144 with 62 golfers advancing. … The final group of Brown, Fotu and Fielding will tee off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open

Riverside Country Club Par 72

a-amateur

132 – Zahkai Brown (66-66)

133 – Garrett Fotu (68-65), Dusty Fielding (64-69)

134 – Sam Saunders (65-69)

135 – Nick Mason (66-69), Gregor Main (70-65), Blake Cannon (64-71)

136 – a-Blake Tomlinson (67-69), a-Rhett Rasmussen (68-67), a-Kirk Siddens (67-69), Edward Olson (63-73)

137 – Tyler Weworski (67-70), a-Mitchell Schow (69-68), Russell Grove (70-67), a-Kyler Dunkle (70-67), Zach Pritchard (65-72), Davis Garner (68-69)

138 – Joe Parkinson (72-66), Todd Tanner (69-69), Zach Johnson (69-69), a-Patrick Fishburn (71-67), Jesse Mueller (70-68), a-Cole Ponich (70-68), Jacob Holt (69-69)

139 – B.J. Staten (69-70), Mitch Carlson (69-70), Tommy Sharp (69-70), Riley Arp (69-70), Joel Skarbo (71-68)

140 – a-Dan Horner (71-69), Neil Johnson (68-72), a-David Jennings (71-69), CJ Lee (67-73), Jordan Rodgers (69-71), Joe Summerhays (70-70), Brandon Kida (67-73), Pete Fernandez (66-74)

141 – Clay Ogden (71-70), a-Zach Jones (69-72), Samuel Cyr (68-73) Milo Lines (72-69)

142 – a-Ryan Brimley (67-75), Dean Wilson (71-71), Ian Maxwell (69-73), Derek Butts (68-74), Casey Fowles (69-73), Scott Brandt (73-69), a-Chase Lansford (70-72), Steele DeWald (72-70),

143 – Matt Snyder (71-72), Phillip Yribarren (73-70), Travis Hofland (72-71), Christian Muscarello (71-72), Seokwon Jeon (70-73), Preston Alder (71-72), David Poggi (70-73)

144 – Peter Lansburgh (73-71), Chris Moody (70-74), Matt Baird (70-74), Eric Nielsen (73-71), Tele Wightman (69-75), Sam Jandel 74-70)