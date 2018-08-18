NEWTON, Cache County — A man riding a bicycle died Saturday after a car turned in front of him, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers did not release the name of the man Saturday, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. near the town of Newton, after a Buick Lacrosse traveling north on state Route 218 turned left onto 6400 North.

The man riding the bicycle was heading south on state Route 218, but the driver of the Lacrosse did not see the cyclist and turned in front of him, according to the UHP.

The cyclist collided with the passenger side front corner of the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.