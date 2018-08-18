PAROWAN, Iron County — An 8-year-old boy died Saturday after a driver lost control and swerved into another car, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers identified the boy as Jonathan Chapman from Enoch.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m on northbound I-15 near Parowan, after a driver of a Venture van lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, UHP troopers said.

The van veered to the right shoulder before swerving back to the left, causing the vehicle to slide, troopers said. When it veered back onto the road, it hit a Toyota Camry.

The impact caused the Camry to veer off the roadway, crash through a fence, slide and roll, coming to a rest on the road. The boy was ejected from the van, the UHP reported. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other occupants in the van were transported to Cedar City Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to troopers.

All the occupants in the van were wearing their seat belts, according to investigators who said they are looking into the possibility that Chapman was wearing his seat belt incorrectly or that it didn't fit him properly.

Two people in to Camry were also wearing seat belts but were not injured.