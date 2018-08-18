HERRIMAN — A fire raged in the hills southwest of Herriman on Saturday afternoon, leading firefighters to issue voluntary evacuation orders to residents of 432 homes, fire officials reported.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m., likely sparked by lightning, according to Unified Fire Authority officials.

By Saturday evening, it had burned about five to seven acres.

Firefighters gave all homeowners located south and west of 14101 S. Shaggy Mountain Road voluntary evacuation orders, fire officials said. Evacuees were told they could go to Butterfield Canyon Elementary School, 6860 Mary Leizan Lane.

Two helicopters and 10 fire crews continued to fight the fire Saturday evening.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.