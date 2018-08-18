Utah State football held its final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium as part of the 13th annual Aggie Football Family Fun Day, sponsored by Maceys.

In all, sixth-year head coach Matt Wells ran his team through roughly 90 plays, which included special teams and red zone situations.

“Today’s scrimmage was a lot more focused on some younger players instead of offense and defense,” said Wells. “We’ve had a ton of live scrimmage reps, two full scrimmages and two mini-scrimmages before today, so we held some of the veterans out. I think we got out fairly healthy, which was part of the goal. The other goal was to see some young linemen, a couple of young defensive backs and see some young receivers. We’re still making decisions.

“I like where this team is at. In the next week, it will be critical in terms of getting some guys back. We’ve got three hard practices coming up and then start prepping for Michigan State in the middle of the week.”

Offensively, sophomore QB Jordan Love was 5-of-10 passing for 114 yards and one touchdown, while junior WR Chad Artist had two receptions for 35 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, and junior RB Darwin Thompson carried the ball six times for 38 yards.

In all, Utah State amassed 258 yards of total offense as four quarterbacks combined to go 15-of-31 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while nine rushers carried the ball 37 times for 68 yards and one score.

Defensively, Utah State gave up three touchdowns and one field goal on the day, while recording five sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss, to go along with five pass breakups.

Junior LB Ofa Luta and sophomore safeties Shaq Bond and Baron Gajkowski led the defense with six tackles apiece, while junior LB Mason Tobeck had five stops. Bond and Gajkowski also led the team with 2.0 tackles for loss, while junior CB Cameron Haney had a team-best two pass breakups on the day.

Utah State's first score of the day was on a 31-yard pass from Love to Artist on the second drive of the scrimmage to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Three series later, the offense scored again, this time on a 1-yard run by sophomore running back Tre Miller, to cap a six-play, 65-yard drive.

The Aggie defense then stiffened and posted three-straight three-and-outs and six-consecutive drives without any points. USU’s offense then concluded the scrimmage with back-to-back scores on a pair of red zone drives that started at the 25-yard line. First, sophomore QB Henry Colombi hit sophomore WR Jordan Nathan on an 11-yard dart on third and goal to cap a seven-play drive. Then, sophomore PK Connor Coles connected on a 25-yard field goal to complete a seven-play, 18-yard drive.

Saturday was the 15th of 24 practices for the Aggies leading up to their season-opening game at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. MT, in a game that will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. Utah State then begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., in a game that will be streamed live on Facebook. Mountain West play begins two weeks later as USU hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a game that will be televised nationally on one of the ESPN Networks.