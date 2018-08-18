LAKETOWN, Rich County — A fast-moving fire in northern Utah on the edge of Idaho and Wyoming grew from 5,000 acres to more than 13,000 acres, according to information released Saturday.

The North Eden Fire east of Bear Lake already charred two wildland firefighting vehicles, forcing the crews to scramble to safety.

Information released by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands puts the fire at 13,735 acres as of Saturday afternoon. About 125 firefighters were working to keep it from spreading east of the 207 Road and south of South Lake, while securing lines along the north and west flanks of the fire.

Road closures include North Eden, South Eden, Left Fork of Laketown Canyon, Christy Canyon, Rabbit Creek and other roads leading into the fire area.

Visitors to Bear Lake should be aware that scooper planes are working the eastern side of the lake and appropriate caution should be exercised.

The interagency effort includes multiple fire departments: Bear Lake County, Idaho; Cache County fire; Cokeville, Wyoming; Garden City; Hyrum; Woodruff; Randolph; Laketown; Logan; North Logan; Paradise; and Rich County roads department. State resources have responded from Utah and Wyoming.

Federal resources include the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

No cause of the wildfire has been released.