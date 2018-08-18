1 of 27
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Hundreds watch as balloons lift off from Eden Park during the Ogden Valley Balloon and Arts Festival in Eden, Weber County, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

What's not to love about a hot air balloon festival?

Hundreds turned out Saturday in Eden, Weber County, for the Ogden Valley Balloon and Artist Festival to gaze at the stunning array of hot air balloons. The colorful event is a family favorite and also features music, entertainment, crafts and food booths, demonstrations and more. The event runs through noon on Sunday.

