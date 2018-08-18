KAMAS — A mountain lion stalked a father and son bow hunting in the mountains near Kamas, attacking one of the men and leaving him with superficial injuries to his chest and leg on Saturday morning.

Phil Douglas with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said details about the incident remain sketchy, but he said the "direct contact" attack was confirmed.

Two conservation officers with the division were sent to the scene to compile additional information.

Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright said the man refused medical attention because he wanted to continue hunting.

Douglas, who is the northern region's conservation outreach officer, said the large cat stalked the pair of Utah bow hunters both prior to and after the attack.

There are reports one of the men shot at and possibly hit the mountain lion, but that has not been confirmed, Douglas said.

If that detail is proven true, Douglas said the men acted correctly by fighting back.

"Make yourself look large, fight back and cover your head and neck," Douglas advised.

A man and his dog are now tracking the mountain lion, which will be euthanized if it is found because of its direct attack on a human, according to Douglas.

The veteran conservation officer recommended Utah residents familiarize themselves with Wild Aware Utah, which is an informational program sponsored by the division, Utah's Hogle Zoo and Utah State University.

The program offers tips on staying safe or minimizing risk amid Utah's wildlife population.

"It is not unprecedented to have a mountain lion come down to a residential neighborhood," he said. "It's not common, but it is not rare either."

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Contributing: Jacob Klopfenstein