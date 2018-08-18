Scoreboard and box scores

NONREGION

ST. JOHN BOSCO, CALIF. 49, TIMPVIEW 0: One of the top high school football teams in the nation, St. John Bosco of California, defeated Timpview.

VIEWMONT 34, NORTHRIDGE 7: Viewmont pulled away from Northridge with a strong second half to claim the preseason win. Robert Summerhays scored the last three touchdowns for the Vikings, scoring on 15, 5 and 61-yard runs.

CYPRUS 21, MURRAY 14: After Murray took a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Isaia Faatau quickly responded and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a game tying score. A few minutes later Jayden Christensen caught what would end being the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Parker Meldrum.

FREMONT 35, BRIGHTON 9: Jay Scott had two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown reception in Fremont’s season-opening win. Hunter Barton scored on a 40-yard interception return.

Celebrating a 35-9 final score for Fremont’s opener against Brighton. pic.twitter.com/pzJ7NEKrr4 — Fremont High School (@THEfremonthigh) August 18, 2018

EAST 36, JORDAN 7: After a lengthy halftime delay, East came out and dominated the second half as it rolled past Jordan for the season-opening win. Tutu Spann scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Leopards, while Charlie Vincent, Josh Glad and Josh Parker also scored on the ground for the Leopards.

CORNER CANYON 40, PLEASANT GROVE 30: John Mitchell had a monster game for Corner Canyon, reeling in four touchdown passes from Cole Hagen, including the last three Charger scores as Corner Canyon scored 20 points in the final quarter to get its first win of the season. Hagen finished with four touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

ALTA 34, LEHI 20: Eric Folau scored on a blocked punt touchdown in the first half and then Gooch Malietulua added a 67-yard touchdown run in the second half to lead Alta past Lehi for the Week 1 win.

RIVERTON 24, SKYRIDGE 21: Riverton held on to the narrow victory over the Falcons. The Silverwolves took a 17-point lead into halftime, which ended up being 81 minutes long thanks to a lightning delay. The delay would halt their offense, as the Falcons defense didn't allow a point in the second half, but the Skyridge offense couldn’t quite come up with enough points to pick up the road win.

PROVO 37, CEDAR 7: Provo studs Dallin Havea and Drason Havea led the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. Dallin ran in two touchdowns to lead Provo’s offense, while brother Drason recovered a fumble and ran in it back 40 yards for a touchdown on defense as Provo defeated Cedar in dominant fashion.

SPRINGVILLE 26, DIXIE 21: Springville’s offense struggled throughout the game, but Payton Murphy and Clayton Johnson sparked some magic late. Down nine with time winding down, Murphy hit Johnson for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the Flyers' lead to two. After Porter Thorpe recovered an onside kick, Murphy threw another touchdown pass to Johnson, this time from 21 yards out with just three seconds to go to give the Red Devils the victory.

Sheesh! #ClaytonJohnson (@clayqb3) That’s how you set the tone in season opener🔥



•8 catches.

•170 yard

•2 TD

*TD with 5 seconds left for game winner* #GoUpAndGetIt #MILEWR pic.twitter.com/FGdybD9YCB — Ross Apo (@RossApo1_MILEWR) August 18, 2018

DAVIS 17, BOUNTIFUL 0: Davis blanked Bountiful in a defensive game. Davis did all of its scoring in the first and second quarters, which was all it needed for the win. Garret Larson tossed two touchdown passes: a 61-yard pass to Trey Baggett and a 6-yard pass to Max Tupuola. Will Ferrin had a 40-yard field goal in the win.

TIMPANOGOS 48, FARMINGTON 7: Gabe Sweeten led the Timberwolves by throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two more to lead Timpanogos past Farmington.

WOODS CROSS 35, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 25: Justice Samuelu rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns while Carston Naegle threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead Woods Cross past visiting Maple Mountain for the season-opening win.

BOX ELDER 28, LAYTON 14: Box Elder’s ground game got it done as the Bees defeated Layton to open the season. Bernard Pena, Parker Buchanan and Trent Dixon all scored rushing touchdowns. Buchanan also threw a touchdown pass to Trent Dickson.

OLYMPUS 47, COTTONWOOD 0: In a game that was called at halftime because of a lightning, Olympus rolled past Cottonwood for the season-opening win. John Frank threw three touchdown passes to lead the Titans. Noah Bennee caught one of those touchdown passes, and he also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Titans take the field! pic.twitter.com/bEOjmig6VT — Olympus High School (@Olympus_High) August 18, 2018

ROY 28, SYRACUSE 14: Jaxson Dart rushed for two touchdowns and Kyrese Rowan and Carson Hill also rushed for TDs as visiting Roy earned the impressive season-opening victory over Syracuse.

AMERICAN FORK 38, WEBER 15: Caveman quarterback Boone Abbott threw for 362 yards and five touchdown passes to lead American Fork to a blowout win over Weber. Chase Roberts caught nine balls for a total of 233 yards for American Fork.

KEARNS 29, COPPER HILLS 7: Isaiah Afatasi led Kearns to victory, scoring two touchdowns. Afatasi scored on a 78-yard run, then a 69-yard punt return. Lawson Gardner had a 42-yard run and Tucson Vaenuku threw a touchdown pass in the Cougars’ win.

HUNTER 36, CLEARFIELD 14: DaiSean Cash threw for two touchdowns and Chase Walker rushed for three scores as visiting Hunter rolled past Clearfield for the season-opening victory.

WEST JORDAN 29, WESTLAKE 27: Westlake quarterback Kaden Johnson threw four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as West Jordan held off Westlake for the narrow TD as Westlake’s last-minute, game-tying two-point conversion failed. West Jordan quarterback Oakley Kopp threw a pair of touchdowns in the win.

LONE PEAK 24, HERRIMAN 14: Braden Siri threw for two touchdowns in the first half and Davis Child threw a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Lone Peak edged Herriman in a game delayed by weather. Shawn Wood, Tommy Doman and Trajan Hansen all caught touchdown passes in the win for the Knights.

RIDGELINE 18, SPANISH FORK 10: Breck Jackson passed for two touchdowns, both to Chance Parker, as Ridgeline held off Spanish Fork to claim the season-opening nonregion victory. Spanish Fork’s Ben Boyack cut the deficit to 18-10 with a fourth quarter touchdown run, but Ridgeline never let it get closer.

MOUNTAIN CREST 32, SALEM HILLS 10: Brady Hall passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as Mountain Crest jumped out to a big lead on Salem Hills as it rolled for the Week 1 win. Jace Dart and Kordell Welch each caught a TD pass from Hall.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 31, HURRICANE 6: Duce Anderson passed for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bruins rolled past Hurricane to open the season with a strong road preseason win.

PAYSON 21, BEN LOMOND 0: Payson’s defense got the job done, shutting out Ben Lomond in the first game of the season. Hank Bowers threw three touchdowns, two to Landyn Westover and one to Tate Christensen.

SNOW CANYON 35, TAYLORSVILLE 29: In a showdown between Warriors, it was those of the Snow Canyon variety that came away victorious. After battling with Taylorsville for four quarters, Carson Holyoak gave Snow Canyon the win with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in overtime. Bretton Stone was excellent for Snow Canyon during regulation, running for two scores. Ryan Bethers added a rushing score of his own, while Snow Canyon quarterback Landon Frei connected with Austin Anderson for another score.

GREEN CANYON 45, PINE VIEW 38: Brett Gasaway’s third touchdown gave Green Canyon a 14-point lead heading into the final period. However, Pine View continued to fight and responded by putting together two touchdown drives to tie the game with just over three minutes left. Gasaway continued to lead the Wolves offense as he scored the game-winning touchdown with just 12 seconds remaining to give Green Canyon its first 1-0 start in school history.

SKYLINE 47, GRANGER 40: Skyline quarterback Chris Dudley passed for five touchdowns, three to Isaac Campbell, as Skyline won a shootout against Granger to open the season. Mosese Sonasi and Lasalle Laita both rushed for two touchdowns to lead Granger in the loss.

Searches google for definition of lit ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f5PJF0Qzbz — Skyline Football (@theskylinefb) August 18, 2018

SKY VIEW 35, STANSBURY 17: Tanner Stokes scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Bobcats past Stansbury. Sky View’s Caleb Christensen ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 97 yards for a touchdown. After getting outscored in the third quarter 10-7, the Bobcats outscored Stansbury 14-0 to seal the win.

WEST 29, HILLCREST 13: Abe Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in West’s season-opening win over Hillcrest. The Panthers scored 23 out of their 29 points in the first half of the game.

GRANTSVILLE 14, NORTH SANPETE 0: Grantsville scored in the second and fourth quarters, and that was all it needed as the Cowboy defense blanked North Sanpete in the season opener. Taylor Wood caught a 21-yard pass from Jackson Sandberg to open the scoring, while Parker Thomas busted off a 45-yard touchdown run.

RICHFIELD 42, EMERY 9: Wildcats quarterback Emmit Hafen threw three touchdown passes and ran in another to lead Richfield to a blowout victory over Emery. Hafen’s dominant game featured touchdown throws to Brittyn Riddle, Drayton Robinson and Parker Rappleye.

OGDEN 41, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0: Bo Devries threw for three touchdown passes as Ogden shut out the Bulldogs. Irving Gastelum was on the recieving end of two of Devries touchdown passes, while Chase Butler’s 100-yard rushing night led the ground game.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 43, UNION 16: Summit Academy pulled away early, scoring 37 points to Union’s three in the first half. Summit Academy’s Talmage Brown had three rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Kasey Briggs threw two touchdowns, one to Karson Kitchen and one to Parker Cawson. Union’s two touchdowns came via two touchdown passes from quarterback Lincoln Labrum.

MANTI 40, CARBON 15: Kyle King threw four touchdown passes, including two to Adam Huff, in Manti’s win over the Dinos. Travis Thompson hauled in a 53-yarder and Tanner Justesen scored on a 5-yard reception. It was the Templars' fourth consecutive season that opened with a win against Carbon. They will take on the Delta Rabbits at home next week.

SOUTH SEVIER 41, KANAB 37: Tyson Chisholm had a big game for South Sevier, scoring four rushing touchdowns. Chisholm scored the final two rushing touchdowns as the Rams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

MILFORD 58, GUNNISON VALLEY 28: Milford star quarterback Bryson Barnes threw five touchdown passes to lead the Tigers past Gunnison in a blowout. Barnes threw bombs of 11, 70, 22, 12 and 45 yards.

MONTICELLO 36, MONUMENT VALLEY 6: Weston Nebeker and Carson King each ran for touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Buckaroos get their season off on the right foot. Gage Wilcox and Steven Robinson would later added touchdowns of their own as Monticello was able to pick up the season-opening win over Monument Valley.

PAROWAN 26, ALTAMONT 0: Parowan did all its scoring in the second quarter, scoring 26 points, while the Ram defense held Altamont scoreless. Porter Wood stole the show, catching a 44-yard touchdown pass, running for a touchdown and taking an interception 35 yards to the house. Codey Hanson had a touchdown run.

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 42, DUCHESNE 25: American Leadership’s Fielding Morley scored two huge touchdowns to lead the Eagles past Duchesne. Morley ripped off a 77-yard run, and later broke away for a 50-yard touchdown catch as American Leadership defeated Duchesne.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 20, NORTH SUMMIT 14: Dustin Moffo’s three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, helped lead the Eagles to the road win over North Summit.

JUAB 54, DELTA 6: Wasps quarterback Easton Wright threw four touchdown passes to lead Juab past Delta. Dallan West caught two touchdown passes and ran in another for the Wasps, while running back Cade Bowring ran in two more as Juab defeated Delta in a game that was called early due to lightning.

MILLARD 14, ENTERPRISE 13: After being tied at halftime, Austin Burraston broke off a 45-yard run that resulted in Millard taking a seven-point lead. With just over two minutes left in the game, Matt Bowler scored a touchdown on a pass from Tyler Hiatt. Instead of kicking the extra point, the Wolves decided to go for two, Hiatt rolled out to his right and threw a pass to Ryan Holt, but it fell incomplete and left Enterprise just shy of a season-opening win.

SOUTH SUMMIT 56, SAN JUAN 13: Kael Atkinson threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another, leading the Wildcats to a convincing victory. Two of Atkinson’s touchdowns went to Jared Dansie, while Cam Sargent, Brayden Lundgreen and McCall Rose each had a touchdown reception of their own. Dansie also rushed for a score, while Bruce Mitchell added a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

BEAVER 21, CANYON VIEW 14: Ryker Albrecht threw for a touchdown and ran in the game-winner as well. With just under three minutes to go and the score tied, Albrecht found his way for a 5-yard score to give the Beavers the season-opening win.

MORGAN 42, GRAND 6: Morgan ran away with the game early, scoring 35 straight points before halftime. Quarterback Carter Thackeray threw two touchdowns passes, while backup QB Ryder Lish threw one. Jack Cameron, Jarron Savage and Tyson Hurd all caught touchdown receptions. Trojan running back Porter Giles had two touchdown rushes.

LOGAN 28, BONNEVILLE 13: Jonny Parkinson passed for two touchdowns and Kade Thornley rushed for another as Logan used a strong start to knock off Bonneville for the season-opening win.