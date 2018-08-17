HIGHLAND — In a game that had a bit of everything, two big plays stood out in Lone Peak's 24-14 win over visiting Herriman on Friday.

Both plays came after about an hour lightning delay, which seemed to give the Mustangs a charge coming out for the second half down 17-7.

Aided a bit by the wind, Herriman dominated the third quarter and cut the lead to 17-14 after Kepu Fifita plunged into the end zone from 9 yards out with 9:37 left in the third quarter.

About eight minutes later Fifita appeared poised to repeat with another touchdown from 9 yards out before Cade happened. As the Herriman running back jumped toward the goaline he was met by Lone Peak defensive backs Cade Baker and Cader Walker, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by Lone Peak linebacker Jared Fotu.

"It was huge. It changed the game," said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

The Knights ran some time off the clock, but ultimately punted, but another defensive stand gave the home team the ball back, setting up a play call Brockbank was a bit embarrassed to claim as his own in postgame interviews.

The play involved quarterback Jared Siri throwing a backward pass to the flat that was received by Davis Child. Child then heaved the ball downfield to a wide open Trajan Hansen for a 40-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a 24-14 lead with just 4:14 remaining.

"Everyone was against me on that call. Everyone just wanted to play it conservative, but we took a shot," Brockbank admitted. "When it works, you're a hero. If it didn't work then you're the goat. It was lucky."

The Mustangs had problems executing on the offensive end throughout the first half. But the defensive effort was there throughout and was underscored initially by a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Herriman defensive back Myles Jefferson.

The second half saw a much cleaner-executing Mustang team, forcing the Knights to make some big plays to pull it out.

"It's a big win. Herriman is always a good team. They're well-coached and always big and strong," Brockbank said. "I feel the (weather) elements really took us out of our rhythm in the second half, and we started tailing off."

With the win Lone Peak starts off the season on a positive note and will work to keep it going next week when taking on Skyridge. Herriman will look to rebound against Syracuse.