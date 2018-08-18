Senior Madie Siddoway Gates' penalty kick gave the BYU women's soccer team a 1-0 overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night at Titan Stadium.

"I'm really proud with the way they fought and battled," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We should have had a couple goals early and it didn't come for us, but we kept battling and battling. No one deserves it more than Sid. She's our leader, and she stepped up when we really needed her. It's a big night."

In the 97th minute, Rachel Bingham Lyman was pulled down inside the box for a penalty kick. Gates stepped up and placed her shot low and to the left of a diving keeper for the game-winning goal.

In the first half, the Cougars (1-0) controlled the ball and created dangerous opportunities, but they were unable to find the back of the net as the Titan (0-1) defense came up with big saves. BYU tallied 10 shots, including seven on goal, compared to the Titans five total and one on frame.

One of the best opportunities of the game came in the 63rd minute when sophomore Cameron Tucker received the ball inside the 18-yard box and got a shot off that ricocheted off the right post back to her. But the Cal State Fullerton keeper made a save on Tucker's second shot attempt.

With seconds left in regulation, Elise Flake took the ball to the goal line and crossed it to Mikayla Colohan, who shot inches wide of the right post, sending the game into overtime with a score of 0-0.

After 97 minutes of play, the Cougars outshot the Titans, 20-6, and were led by Gates with six shots and Colohan with five.

The Cougars continue on the road at Nebraska on Monday, Aug. 20, at 6:05 p.m. MDT. The game will be streamed on BTN Plus, and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.