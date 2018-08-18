The Westminster women's soccer team opened the 2018 season with a win in an exhibition match against Division I opponent Idaho State. A goal from Emma Heyn and Gabriella Riche gave the Griffins a 2-1 win over the Bengals.

Westminster took its first lead early in the first half after Heyn found the back of the net in the 13th minute (12:30). Hillary Weixler made four saves, and the Griffins went into halftime with a 1-0 lead over the home side.

The Bengals equalized early in the second half with a 51st-minute goal from Brooke Kortekaas. Both teams had plenty of chances in the second half. Westminster took eight shots, while Idaho State took 10. The Griffin defense and four more saves by Hillary Weixler held the Bengals at bay and kept them from scoring a second goal.

Senior Gabriella Riche dribbled into the penalty box and beat the keeper with a shot from 12 yards for the game-winner in the 83rd minute.

The Griffins took 12 shots with five on goal. Riche put three out of five shots on goal. Riche took two shots, with one beating the keeper. Aimee Kurfurst was denied by the Bengal's goalkeeper on her lone shot.

Weixler had a strong performance between the posts. Weixler made eight saves, four in each half, and was only between once in the Griffin's win.