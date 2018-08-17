SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police were searching for Thursday after they said he dragged a woman 30 feet with his car in Salt Lake City has been found and charged with kidnapping.

Keith Davontya Williams, 39, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, court documents state.

On Thursday, Williams was driving 10 miles over the speed limit and failed to stop before turning when an officer tried to pull him over at 1930 S. 200 East., according to the charges.

Police said Williams then drove past the police officer, flipping him off. A woman in the vehicle opened the passenger door and tried to get out, but Williams pulled her back in, charges state.

The woman then jumped out of the vehicle, but her arm got caught in the seatbelt and Williams continued driving, dragging the woman on the road, police said.

After she finally "fell from the vehicle," Williams continued to flee, according to the charges. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

According to the charges, police stopped the pursuit because Williams was driving at a "high rate of speed," failing to obey traffic signals and driving into oncoming traffic.

The woman later told police that she'd asked Williams to let her out of the car, "but he refused and told her she would have to jump," the charges state.

Officers located Williams on Friday and found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, charges state.

Because Williams was on parole at the time he was arrested, he is "not entitled to bail," according to the charges.

In 2015, Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, court documents state.