“THE MELCHIZEDEK PRIESTHOOD: Understanding the Doctrine, Living the Principles,” by Dale G. Renlund and Ruth Lybbert Renlund, Deseret Book, $21.99, 193 pages (nf)

As Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund had questions about the priesthood, they sought to understand more about the priesthood and its application.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife Ruth in Salt Lake City, Oct 6, 2015.

The Renlunds share what they have learned as they’ve studied and worked together in the book “The Melchizedek Priesthood: Understanding the Doctrine, Living the Principles.” It’s an excellent resource for anyone looking to understand more about the priesthood and or those preparing to receive the Melchizedek priesthood.

It’s divided into two parts: “Foundations of the Priesthood” and “Doctrine of the Priesthood.”

The first section, “Foundations of the Priesthood,” includes what the priesthood is, its purpose, priesthood offices and keys, oaths and covenants, as each chapter sets a foundation for the next one.

In the second section, “Doctrine of the Priesthood,” the Renlunds explore 15 principles of the priesthood from the first one, “The Rights of the Priesthood are Governed by Principles of Righteousness,” to “A Priesthood Holder Judges Righteously,” which is the 15th one.

“Correct use of the priesthood is not instinctive. It is difficult to master and takes time,” they write. “The challenge is not new.”

They use a variety of personal experiences, examples in various callings and assignments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the scriptures and teachings of church leaders throughout with their clear and straightforward approach to each question and principle.

The Renlunds don’t shy away from more sensitive topics, as they approach women and the priesthood in the first chapter.

The format allows this to be read straight through or taken chapter by chapter for deeper study. The chapter summaries at the end of the book help make it a very useful reference.

Elder Renlund was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2015 after serving as a General Authority Seventy since 2009. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah. Sister Renlund practiced law for more than 20 years.

The Renlunds also narrate different portions of the audio book.