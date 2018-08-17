Utah Valley gave up three first-half goals and couldn't recover in a season-opening 3-0 loss to Pac-12 foe California on Friday afternoon at Edwards Stadium in Berkeley, California.

"It was a tale of two halves," said head coach Chris Lemay. "We played against a very good team and came out scared in the first half. We had a nice chat at halftime and came out and competed in the second half. If we would have played the first half like we did in the second half, the game would have been a lot more competitive."

The Bears took an early 1-0 lead as Abigail Kim found the back of the net in the 11th minute. Caroline Clark then fired a shot into the net in the 18th minute to put Cal up, 2-0. Jordyn Elliott then gave the Bears a 3-0 advantage with a score in the 41st minute.

After being outshot, 10-2, in the first half, UVU rallied with six shots compared to Cal's six second-half shots. The Bears registered eight shots on goal to UVU's one on the day. Both teams recorded five corner kicks.

Amber Tripp led the Wolverines with three shots, including the long shot on net for UVU. Brianna Hatch tallied two shots, while Madeline Moore, Breanna McCarter and Julianna Carter each recorded one shot.

Keepers Sarah Davis and Brooklyn Nielsen each spent a half in the box. Davis recorded three saves in the first half, while Nielsen recorded a pair of saves without giving up a goal in the second half.

"Its all about recovery and then getting ready for a match against another good team on Sunday at Wyoming," Lemay said. "We will leave this game here in California and focus on the next one."

Utah Valley now travels to Laramie, Wyoming, for a match against the Cowgirls on Sunday, Aug. 19. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live at GoWyo.com.