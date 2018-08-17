PROVO — Over a decade ago when the Utah Section PGA took over the Utah Open golf tournament, it was decided that the tournament would become a true Utah event with Utah club professionals filling most of the spots and out-of-staters having to earn they way in. mostly through a Monday qualifier.

This year, 118 of the 156 golfers in the tournament are from Utah, but after the first day of the tournament sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen, the leaderboard is dominated by non-Utah golfers.

Edward Olson, a 31-year-old former UNLV golfer from Aptos, California, fired a 9-under 63 in Friday’s first round at Riverside Country Club to take a one-shot lead over Blake Cannon of Phoenix and Dusty Fielding of Hurricane, the only Utahn among the top eight.

Albuquerque’s Samuel Saunders and Georgia’s Zach Pritchard are two shots back at 65, while defending champion Zahkai Brown and 2010 champion Nick Mason, both from Colorado, and Pete Fernandez of Costa Mesa, California, are all at 66.

“Obviously I’ll take a 9-under-par score to start the tournament,” said Olson, who was in second place after last year’s first round before finishing fifth. “I drove it very well today. If you can keep it in the fairway, it makes it a lot easier here.”

Playing the back nine first, Olson went out in 30 with six birdies including the last four holes, 15 through 18. Then on the front nine he ran his consecutive birdie streak to six with birdies at 1 and 2 before adding another at No. 6.

After six straight birdies, Olson was 8-under on the day with seven holes left and admitted later he had “fun thoughts” about getting to 59, but said he “just couldn’t close” and was disappointed to miss short birdie putts at the par-5 5th and 7th holes.

Last year, Patrick Fishburn started with a 63 on his way to a record 26-under-par 190 total and a 9-shot victory as an amateur.

On Friday, Fishburn could only manage a 71 as he struggled with his driver all day, hitting a hook off the first tee and then blocking it most of the rest of the day. The 25-year-old who turned pro at the beginning of the summer after graduating from BYU called it a “really weird” round as he hit only two fairways all day, with an iron and a 5-wood.

“That wouldn’t even get me on the traveling squad,” he joked of his score, referring to his days at BYU. Joining Fishburn at 71 were two-time champion Clay Ogden and former PGA regular and 1999 champion Dean Wilson.

Fielding, a native of Richfield, who led the Utah Open by four shots with nine holes to play in 2012 before finishing second, put together a bogeyless round that included two eagles, including a 2 at the par-4 second when he drove the green and sank a putt. He also made eagle at the par-5 13th hole.

Keep an eye of Brown, who has taken home the $20,000 first prize the last two years, as the overall winner in 2016 and as the low pro last year when Fishburn won.

Utah pros CJ Lee and Brandon Kida, along with Utah amateurs Ryan Brimley, Blake Tomlinson and Kirk Siddens, are among a group of six golfers at 67.

With 71 players shooting scores of par or better, the cut to 60 low scores and ties is expected to be around even par or 1-over after Saturday’s round. The final round is Sunday.

Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open

Riverside Country Club

Par 72

a-amateur

63 – Edward Olson

64 – Dusty Fielding, Blake Cannon

65 – Samuel Saunders, Zach Pritchard

66 – Pete Fernandez, Zahkai Brown, Nick Mason

67 – CJ Lee, Brandon Kida, Tyler Weworski, a-Ryan Brimley, a-Blake Tomlinson, a-Kirk Siddens

68 – Garrett Fotu, Derek Butts, Davis Garner, Neil Johnson

69 – Casey Fowles, Tele Wightman, Jordan Rodgers, Tommy Sharp, Riley Arp, Jacob Holt, B.J. Staten, Zach Johnson, Todd Tanner, a-Rhett Rasmussen, Mitch Carlson, Ian Maxwell, a-Zach Jones, a-Mitchell Schow,

70 – a-Cole Ponich, Joe Summerhays, Seokwon Jeon, a-Chase Lansford, David Poggi, Chris Moody, Jesse Mueller, Gregor Main, Matt Baird, Russell Grove, a-Kyler Dunkle, a-Joshua Pehrson, Samuel Cyr

71 – Joel Skarbo, Preston Alder, Matt Snyder, Dean Wilson, a-Patrick Fishburn, Clay Ogden, a-Dan Horner, a-David Jennings, a-Kenny You, Christian Muscarello

72 – a-Stephen Lindsey, Dane Nelson, Jordan Van Orman, Dustin Volk, Tracy Zobell, Thomas Cook, Craig Hocknull, J.Z. Davis, Milo Lines, Steele DeWald, Joe Parkinson, JT Timmons, Travis Hofland, Mark Owen, Ryan Rhees, Jim Empey