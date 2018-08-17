SALT LAKE CITY — Helena Miyazawa couldn’t remember anything about the shirt, except that it bore the word ‘Believe’ on it.

And that’s when a coach’s suggestion became her goal.

“I had to just believe in myself,” the Mountain View senior said after winning the Highland Invitational at Sugarhouse Park Friday afternoon with a time of 17:18.9. “I know it’s uncomfortable and hard, but I had to.” That’s what takes a runner from hoping for success to achieving success.

Miyazawa led most of the race, and she said she was ecstatic to cross the line more than 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington High, 17:48.3. Ogden’s Kalii Caldwell finished third with a time of 17:59.7.

“I feel really good,” she said, stopping the interview to hug competitors as they stumbled into the finish area, visibly depleted by the heat. “I lost two teammates (to graduation), but I still have my teammates (this year), and I’ve just got to believe and trust in them as well. I need to help them out, and we’re family.”

Miyazawa was a sprinter until a friend suggested she might be good at distance running. It turns out, she’s not only good at it, she feels like she needs the sport.

“It teaches me a lot of things,” she said, “a lot of life lessons. I’ve been struggling in my life, and I’m pretty sure everyone has, and it kind of releases endorphins. …It’s kind of like a breath-taking, peaceful moment. It helps get rid of stress, to take a moment to look at thoughts. …I’m not all in for competition. I’m in it for the fun of it. I love it. If I didn’t run, I’d probably just get depressed.”

The boys varsity winner was Riverton’s Joey Nokes, who accomplished his goal of finishing under 15 minutes with a 14:54. As he accepted congratulations, including having a cup of water thrown at him, he talked about how he almost quit after his first season as a runner.

“(My dad) got me back into it,” Nokes said, admitting he was involved in a lot of activities and wasn’t sure he wanted to commit to a sport that can feel more like punishment than play. “He mostly just told me about hard work, about my team, and how good I could be. That kind of inspired me.”

It was actually the experience his older sister and brother had in the sport that convinced him to give it a try.

“They said they had fun, and I saw all their friends,” Nokes said of why he took up cross country. “I didn’t come out expecting to be competitive. I came for fun and just made it to today.” Now his goals are to run good enough to finish top three in the state and earn himself a college scholarship.

“I like my team, and I run for them,” he said. “I do it for my team, for my family, for my dad. He’s just a great influence on me. I love him so much.”

Skyline sophomore Thomas Boyden finished second with a time of 14:59, while Hurricane senior Caleb Armstrong was third, crossing the finish line in 15:03.4.