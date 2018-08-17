As Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC head toward the home stretch of their respective regular seasons, fans will see changes to the television coverage for both sides’ games.

URFC’s final three games will not air at all on local station KMYU, while RSL commentators David James and Brian Dunseth will not travel to road games, but will call the games remotely on the station.

Fans will still be able to see URFC games on the National Women’s Soccer League website, among other avenues, but local broadcasters Greg Wrubell and Carla Haslam will no longer call the contests. Wrubell has returned full-time to his duties as director of broadcast media at BYU, and Haslam is set to begin law school there.

URFC will play the worst team in the National Women’s Soccer League, Sky Blue FC, on the road Saturday in New Jersey. RSL will play the Houston Dynamo Saturday in Texas. Mike Petke and company have nine matches remaining in the regular season, five of which will be on the road.