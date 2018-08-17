SALT LAKE CITY — As camp nears its conclusion, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged this season’s Utes are the deepest and most talented since the program joined the Pac-12 in 2011. He said all the preseason signs have been very positive.

“This team is a special group as far as their focus, their work ethic, how they handle their business,” Whittingham explained. ”Whether it will translate to the field, we’ll find out.”

In the meantime, Whittingham added that he enjoys being around the team and coaching them.

On Saturday, Utah closes out camp with a situational scrimmage. Whittingham said it will be the final extensive live work for the Utes before the Aug. 30 season opener against Weber State.

“We’re still on the fence with some positions and some spots,” he said.

In particular, the Utes are looking to solidify their twos. The No. 1s and No. 2s will get about 70 snaps, while the No. 3s will get 15-20 afterward. Situational work will include four-minute situations, third downs and two-minute scenarios.

By the time the day is done, Whittingham noted that the Utes will have completed their laundry list of things to get done in camp. They had what Whittingham said may have been the “heaviest” practice of camp on Thursday.

Things were considerably lighter Friday. The Utes had a one-hour non-padded practice at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Then, they went through their pre-game, halftime and sideline procedures.

Whittingham stressed the importance thereof in big-time college football.

“Games are won and lost if you can’t be organized and thorough and have a system in place for halftime, for in-game, for half-time adjustments,” he said. “There can’t be any confusion or chaos and so that’s what we’re doing today, is making sure it’s a review for the vets and the first-time through it with the new guys.”

Preparations for the Aug. 30 opener against Weber State gear up Monday.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah's annual Fan Fest is set for Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the stadium. Admission and parking are free . . . Defensive back Anthony Armstrong, a graduate transfer from BYU, was added to the 110-man camp roster . . . Fall semester begins next week.