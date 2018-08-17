Utah State's football team held its 14th practice of the 2018 season Friday afternoon, and second-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost is pleased with the progress the quarterbacks have made since last spring.

“You can see the growth of the offense and the quarterbacks with this being the second year in this offense and with me as their coach,” said Yost. “With Jordan (Love) having multiple starts last year, his focus has been on footwork, understanding the offense and being more aggressive with the offense, and he did a nice job with that.”

In all, Utah State returns two quarterbacks who were members of the program during the 2017 season in sophomore Jordan Love and redshirt freshman Henry Colombi, to go along with two newcomers in freshmen Andrew Peasley, who joined the program this spring, and Will Dana, who joined the program this summer.

Love is the only quarterback who has played for the Aggies as he appeared in 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman while starting the final six games of the season.

During the 2017 season, Love set the school record for passing yards by a freshman as he completed 129-of-235 (.549) passes for 1,631 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 46 times for 165 yards (3.6 ypc) and two touchdowns. In his first career start at UNLV, Love completed 19-of-27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in leading USU to a 52-28 road win. For his performance, Love was named the Mountain West's Offensive Player of the Week.

“As far as the quarterbacks room goes, we are preparing ourselves to be the leader of this team,” said Love. “As for me individually, I expect myself to be a more accurate passer and better leader for this team this fall.”

One player not returning here due to graduation is Kent Myers, who played in 38 games during his Aggie career with 32 starts and completed 535-of-876 (.611) passes for 6,126 yards with 39 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Overall, Myers ranks third all-time in school history in completions, fourth all-time in attempts, fourth all-time in touchdowns, fourth all-time in total offense (7,532 yards) and fifth all-time in passing. Myers also ranks ninth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 19 and 17th all-time in rushing yards as he carried the ball 337 times for 1,406 yards (4.2 ypc) during his career.

Friday was the 14th of 24 practices for the Aggies leading up to their season-opening game at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. MT in a game that will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. Utah State then begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., in a game that will be streamed live on Facebook. Mountain West play begins two weeks later as USU hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a game that will be televised nationally on one of the ESPN Networks.

Fans are invited to Utah State’s last scrimmage as part of Football Family Fun Day at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.