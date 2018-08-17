Weber State University Athletics announced the construction of a state-of-the-art athletic complex at the north end of Stewart Stadium.

The building will include the Barbara and Rory Youngberg Football Center, the Sark’s Boy’s Gateway, the Stromberg Strength and Conditioning Complex, the Marquardt-Kimball Plaza and the Behnken Plaza.

The 27,000-square foot building will surround the Chick Hislop track on the north side and serve as the main entrance to the stadium.

The facility will include a new state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility for all Wildcat student-athletes. It will also feature new football team locker rooms and a new expanded football equipment room, in addition to football coaches offices and position group meeting rooms.

The building will also include a 125-seat team room that will benefit all student-athletes. A new plaza, ticket office and souvenir shop will also be part of the project.

“This building is transformational to our program,” said Weber State Athletic Director Jerry Bovee. “Over the last 10 years we have made great strides in improving the athletic and academic facilities for our student-athletes, and this is a capstone project that will assist in the development of not only the football program but all of our 16 sports. It also allows for an expanded space for our training and nutrition needs, which will benefit all student-athletes. This is made possible through the generous donations of community members and former student-athletes.”

Weber State head coach Jay Hill talked about this building's positive meaning for current and future Weber State student-athletes.

“This building demonstrates to recruits, players, coaches and staff the commitment Weber State University has to its student-athletes,” said Hill. “This new facility is critical for our program’s progress moving forward. It will enable us to have an expanded locker room and weight room and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. It is fundamental for recruiting and the future development of our players.”

Construction begins on Aug. 28. A groundbreaking ceremony for the building will take place prior to kickoff of the season-opening game on Sept. 15, against South Dakota. All fans are encouraged to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m., prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff.

The building is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 football season, which marks 100 years of football at Weber State University.